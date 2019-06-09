[9/6/19] Chelan County Fair Day 1 Market Results for Chelan Students

Posted in Agriculture, SportsTagged , , , ,
**** Please note these results are not complete for the entire fair, only the market show (beef, swine, sheep, and goats) that took place today****
 
FFA Students
Swine: 
Aliyah Finch – Reserve Grand Champion Market Swine
Ethan Strandberg – Callback – 6th overall
Logan Oules – Blue Ribbon
Clayton Reeves – Blue Ribbon
Casandra Sanchez – Blue Ribbon
Beau Nordby – Blue Ribbon
Gunner Gleasman – (Two pigs) Blue Ribbon, Blue Ribbon
Charlize Clementson – Red Ribbon
Teagen Moody – (Lightweight Hog, won’t sell) 1st Lightweight
Beef:
Macaela LaPorte – Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer
 
Goat: 
Molly Oswald – Grand Champion Market Goat
Ashlyn Sanderson – Blue Ribbon
Tiernan Davis – Red Ribbon
 
4-H
Swine: 
Maddoc Finch (Muddy Boots 4-H) – Callback – 4th Overall
Levi Jeffries (Chelan Caballeros 4-H) – Callback – 5th Overall
Bryce Hampton (Chelan Caballeros 4-H) – Blue Ribbon
Arabelle Finch (Muddy Boots 4-H) – Blue Ribbon
 
Beef: 
Bryce Hampton (Chelan Caballeros 4-H) – Grand Champion Market Beef
Duke Nordby (Chelan Caballeros 4-H) – Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef
 
Goat: 
Reeghan Lake (Chelan Caballeros 4-H) – Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat
Carson Collum (Chelan Caballeros 4-H) – Blue Ribbon
 
Sheep:
Kassidy Wilfong (Muddy Boots 4-H) – (Two Sheep) Callback and 3rd Overall, Blue Ribbon