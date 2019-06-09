Chelan County Fair Day 1 Market Results for Chelan Students

**** Please note these results are not complete for the entire fair, only the market show (beef, swine, sheep, and goats) that took place today****

FFA Students:

Swine:

Aliyah Finch – Reserve Grand Champion Market Swine Ethan Strandberg – Callback – 6th overall Logan Oules – Blue Ribbon Clayton Reeves – Blue Ribbon Casandra Sanchez – Blue Ribbon Beau Nordby – Blue Ribbon Gunner Gleasman – (Two pigs) Blue Ribbon, Blue Ribbon Charlize Clementson – Red Ribbon Teagen Moody – (Lightweight Hog, won’t sell) 1st Lightweight Beef:

Macaela LaPorte – Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer

Goat:

Molly Oswald – Grand Champion Market Goat Ashlyn Sanderson – Blue Ribbon Tiernan Davis – Red Ribbon 4-H Swine:

Maddoc Finch (Muddy Boots 4-H) – Callback – 4th Overall Levi Jeffries (Chelan Caballeros 4-H) – Callback – 5th Overall Bryce Hampton (Chelan Caballeros 4-H) – Blue Ribbon Arabelle Finch (Muddy Boots 4-H) – Blue Ribbon

Beef:

Bryce Hampton (Chelan Caballeros 4-H) – Grand Champion Market Beef Duke Nordby (Chelan Caballeros 4-H) – Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef

Goat:

Reeghan Lake (Chelan Caballeros 4-H) – Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat Carson Collum (Chelan Caballeros 4-H) – Blue Ribbon

Sheep: