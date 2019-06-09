[9/6/19] Chelan County Fair Day 1 Market Results for Chelan Students
**** Please note these results are not complete for the entire fair, only the market show (beef, swine, sheep, and goats) that took place today****
FFA Students:
Swine:
Aliyah Finch – Reserve Grand Champion Market SwineEthan Strandberg – Callback – 6th overallLogan Oules – Blue RibbonClayton Reeves – Blue RibbonCasandra Sanchez – Blue RibbonBeau Nordby – Blue RibbonGunner Gleasman – (Two pigs) Blue Ribbon, Blue RibbonCharlize Clementson – Red RibbonTeagen Moody – (Lightweight Hog, won’t sell) 1st Lightweight
Beef:
Macaela LaPorte – Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer
Goat:
Molly Oswald – Grand Champion Market GoatAshlyn Sanderson – Blue RibbonTiernan Davis – Red Ribbon
4-H
Swine:
Maddoc Finch (Muddy Boots 4-H) – Callback – 4th OverallLevi Jeffries (Chelan Caballeros 4-H) – Callback – 5th OverallBryce Hampton (Chelan Caballeros 4-H) – Blue RibbonArabelle Finch (Muddy Boots 4-H) – Blue Ribbon
Beef:
Bryce Hampton (Chelan Caballeros 4-H) – Grand Champion Market BeefDuke Nordby (Chelan Caballeros 4-H) – Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef
Goat:
Reeghan Lake (Chelan Caballeros 4-H) – Reserve Grand Champion Market GoatCarson Collum (Chelan Caballeros 4-H) – Blue Ribbon
Sheep:
Kassidy Wilfong (Muddy Boots 4-H) – (Two Sheep) Callback and 3rd Overall, Blue Ribbon