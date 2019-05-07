Chairlift Delayed at Mission Ridge

Earlier this spring, Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort announced the purchase and planned installation of a replacement chairlift for its current Chair number 2 nicknamed The Liberator, pending approval by the US States Forest Service and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The initial timeline for installation was prior to the start of the 2019-2020 winter season. Due to final approval not expected until late summer, The actual deconstruction of the current lift and installation of the new lift will not begin until Spring of next year.