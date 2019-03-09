Cannabis Waste Growing

A Washington cannabis company has offered to collect and properly dispose of any waste from other marijuana stores. Canna Culture Shop began the pot waste program early this week to help reduce the impact marijuana waste has on the environment. Owner Maryam Mirnateghi said the program is meant to keep cannabis packaging from ending up on the street or in waterways. Mirnateghi said the industry is expected to produce more than 1 billion pieces of cannabis packaging annually starting in 2020. She said the program incentivizes customers by giving points to use on new purchases for each item of trash brought into the store, and anyone can bring in any cannabis trash from anywhere.