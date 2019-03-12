Campbell Apartment Project Planned for 2020

With the conversation for more and affordable housing growing louder, Campbell’s Resort is looking to build a 24-unit apartment complex on the edge of downtown Chelan. Plans for the 1.12 acre site located along Okanogan Avenue, just south of the Woodin Avenue Bridge, call for four buildings with two parking variations, outlined in an application filed with the city of Chelan on October 23 .

The project name is listed as Campbell’s Apartments, as shown in records with the Department of Ecology. Barring any issues, and if the project is approved, construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2020.

A Notice of Application was sent to neighbors in the area on November 21 by the city of Chelan, who will take public comment until December. A hearing date has not yet been set for the project.