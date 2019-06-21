Burn Restrictions

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), in cooperation with partnering agencies has placed burn restrictions on some DNR-protected lands in Central Washington.

Effective Immediately

In the Okanogan County Valley Fire Danger Rating Area, all campfires, including those in campgrounds are now prohibited.

Fire danger will increase from moderate to high in the Chelan Fire Danger Rating Area.

Campfires in approved designated campgrounds are currently permitted in the Valley Fire Danger Rating Area in Douglas and Chelan Counties.

Check with local jurisdictions for additional restrictions.

New Fire Danger Rating System

In Eastern Washington, a new fire danger rating system has been implemented. Instead of basing the fire danger rating by county, it is now based on geographic areas that share similar fuels, climate, and topography in addition to administrative boundaries and is now called Fire Danger Rating Areas (FDRA’s).

This change was developed with the intent of having a common fire behavior component, and was developed through interagency collaboration and to help clarify messages with multiple agencies.