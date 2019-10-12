Burn Ban Lifted

A Stage 1 burn ban in effect since Sunday morning lifted at 8 o’clock today, according to the State Department of Ecology. The burn ban covered Chelan, Douglas and Kittitas counties, as well as the Methow Valley.

Ecology experts called for the ban due to stagnant conditions over the region, which can lead to an increase in air pollution, putting people at health risks. Under a Stage 1 ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited, as are uncertified wood stoves and fireplaces.