Burn ban affects most of NCW

A stage 1 burn ban on outdoor burning and the use of uncertified stoves and fireplaces began at 8 a.m.yesterday for the Methow Valley, and for all of Chelan and Douglas counties due to poor air quality in the region.

Restrictions on burning will continue through noon, Wednesday, when conditions will be reassessed. The Washington Department of Ecology is calling the ban because stagnant conditions are forecast in the region, putting people at risk for unhealthy levels of air pollution. Fine particles from wood smoke can easily get into people’s lungs, causing heart and breathing problems.

Under a Stage 1 ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited, including residential, agricultural and forest burning. Use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts, and other uncertified wood-burning devices is prohibited unless they are a home’s only adequate source of heat. Use of cleaner-burning certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and other certified wood-burning devices is allowed.