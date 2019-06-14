Budget Cuts Affect Daycare

The Wenatchee School District will no longer operate the WestSide Early Learning Center located at WestSide High School. The District signed an agreement with the Chelan-Douglas Child Services Association to take over services in August. In April, the Wenatchee School Board approved transitioning childcare services at the WestSide Early Learning Center to an outside care provider as part of budget cuts. Under the agreement, the Wenatchee School District will own and maintain the childcare facilities but will no longer operate the childcare program. All current staff at the center that applied for a position with Chelan-Douglas Child Services Association were placed in available jobs, with a total staff of about a dozen employees.

WestSide Early Learning Center offers nationally accredited, licensed child care to children one month to five years old, whose parents are students. The District said rates and fees won’t change for the upcoming school year.