Bridgeport School Loan

The Bridgeport School board is taking out a 400-thousand dollar loan to complete construction projects in the district. The Bridgeport School Board voted unanimously to take out the loan at their meeting Monday night. Bridgeport Superintendent Scott Sattler says the construction was approved by voters two years ago:

The reason for the shortfall is understandable in a booming economy:

With the shortfall in funds for the construction, the district was able to shave some expenses from the project:

The limited obligation loan will be coming from the utilizing the district’s non-voted debt capacity. Sattler expects that with the money, construction will move forward with a completion date set for October.

Also at Monday night’s meeting, the board voted to extend Sattler’s contract to three years; he’s been superintendent for ten years, and in the Bridgeport School District for 25.