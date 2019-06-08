Bridgeport Man Drowns at Rufus Woods Lake

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a Bridgeport man drowned Sunday evening. Deputies were dispatched to Rufus Woods Lake above the Chief Joseph Dam around 7. They found 26-year-old Manuel De Jesus Galarza-Martinez of Bridgeport lying on the shore unresponsive. Deputies attempted life saving measures, but were unsuccessful. Deputies said Martinez had been swimming with friends when he went under the water. After he did not resurface friends dove in, found him unresponsive, pulled him to shore and then called for help. Rufus Woods Lake is the 50-mile-long reservoir behind Chief Joseph Dam.