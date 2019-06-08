Bridge Inspections Continue

Chelan County Public Works road crews began bridge inspections throughout the county yesterday.

While inspections are underway, traffic will be reduced to one lane on the impacted bridges, with flaggers directing traffic. Minor traffic delays are expected. Travelers are asked to find alternate routes during the bridge inspections. Today, inspection work will be done on the Sleepy Hollow Bridge on Sleepy Hollow Road from 8 to 10:30 a.m. followed by the Dryden Bridge on Main Street in Dryden from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tomorrow work continues on the Cowen-Entiat Bridge from 8 to 10 a.m. followed by the New Griffith Bridge from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. both of which are on the Entiat River Road. And on Thursday, the Chelan Falls 2 Bridge on Chelan Falls Road from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Additional inspections will take place next Wednesday in Leavenworth and Plain.