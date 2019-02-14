Brewster Bears District Playoffs Basketball Schedule

Friday, February 15

Brewster Bears travel to the Chelan Community Gym for their next round of District Playoffs. The Girls will play Lake Roosevelt and will Tip-Off at 5:00pm. The Boys will play Kittitas and will Tip-Off at 8:00pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI FM with live action announced by Karl Word and Billy Bosch.

Saturday, February 16

Brewster Bears travel to the Chelan Community Gym and Chelan High School for another round of District Playoffs. The Girls will Tip-Off at either 10:30am or 2:00pm depending on the outcome of Friday’s game. The Boys will Tip-Off at either 12:15pm or 4:00pm depending on the outcome of Friday’s game. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI FM with live action announced by Karl Word and Billy Bosch.

