[2/19/19] Brewster Bears Basketball Regional Playoffs Schedule
Saturday, February 23
Brewster Bears travel to Eastmont High School for the Regional Playoffs. The Girls will play Mabton and will Tip-Off at 8:00pm. The Boys will play Toutle Lake and will Tip-Off at 6:00pm. Tune into the live broadcast starting at 5:50pm on KOZI FM with live action announced by Karl Word and Billy Bosch.
