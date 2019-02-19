Brewster Bears Basketball Regional Playoffs Schedule

Saturday, February 23

Brewster Bears travel to Eastmont High School for the Regional Playoffs. The Girls will play Mabton and will Tip-Off at 8:00pm. The Boys will play Toutle Lake and will Tip-Off at 6:00pm. Tune into the live broadcast starting at 5:50pm on KOZI FM with live action announced by Karl Word and Billy Bosch.

THANKS TO OUR MAJOR SPONSORS:

Lake Chelan Physical Therapy Chelan Fruit/ Chelan Fresh

Wilbur-Ellis Chelan/Brewster Best Deals Auto Sales

Erlandsen & Associates North Cascades Bank