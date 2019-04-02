Boating Club Scholarships

020419 Monday Boating Club Scholarships

The Lake Chelan Boating Club is now accepting applications for two $500 scholarships for High School seniors who will attend an accredited college or trade school during the 2019 -2020 school year.

Applicants must be a Senior at Manson or Chelan High Schools; a Senior that is home-schooled living within the Manson or Chelan school districts or a child of a current boat club member.

The scholarship application and complete instructions can be accessed at: www.lcboatingclub.com. Click on “About Us” and “Scholarships”. All applications must be postmarked by April 2, 2019.

For more information, contact CINDY at 687-3119

The Lake Chelan Boating Club is a social club that strives to promote safe and fun boating on Lake Chelan as well as a greater interest in boating among all citizens.