Boat Trailer Parking Issues

There’s been a big jump in the number of passenger vehicles parking in boat trailer stalls at PUD boat launches – especially at Wenatchee Riverfront Park launch behind Pybus Public Market. PUD Parks Manager Ryan Baker said the boat trailer stalls are clearly marked and there are signs posted, but the problem is growing. Baker said loop trail users and other park visitors must park in the spaces for passenger vehicles, whether that’s nearby at Pybus, along Worthen Street and other PUD parks, leaving the boat trailer stalls for people using the launch. Passenger vehicles using boat trailer parking will get a ticket from Wenatchee Police – a $30 fine, $50 if not paid in two weeks. More than 20 vehicles were ticketed in just a few hours last Saturday. Baker said the launch at Riverfront Park is popular, especially on summer holidays weekends, so he recommends other free launching and boat trailer parking at Chelan PUD’s Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park.