Blood Donation Opportunities in NCW

Be a holiday hero – give the gift of life

Emergencies don’t take a holiday. The American Red Cross urgently needs blood and platelet donors to make an appointment now to give and help ensure patients can get the treatment they need at a moment’s notice.

Now is an important time to give blood and platelets. A seasonal decline in donations occurs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day when donors get busy with family gatherings and travel. In addition, severe winter weather can cause blood drive cancellations and negatively affect the blood supply. Patients like McMahon can’t afford for there to be a shortage of blood.

Give the gift of life – make an appointment to donate blood and platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a special thank-you for helping meet the urgent need, those who come to give Dec. 20 through Jan. 6 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Chelan

Wednesday December 19th 1 to 6 PM United Methodist Church N. Emerson

Waterville

Thursday December 20th 2018 1 to 6 PM NCW Fair North Monroe

Oroville

Wednesday January 9th 2019 Noon to 5 United Methodist Church Fir Street

Tonasket

Thursday January 10th 2019: Noon to 5 Community Cultural Center Western Ave

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.