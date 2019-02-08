Blewett Pass Project Cause Slow Downs

If traveling over Blewett Pass today, expect delays. Starting at 10 o’clock, travelers over Blewett Pass will encounter delays up to 20 minutes at the Boundary Bridge project near Swauk Creek campground as the contractor pours concrete for the bridge foundation. The work requires overhead equipment and materials staging so traffic will be stopped on either side of the project to ensure the safety of the traveling public through the work zone. Traffic is still detoured to a bypass lane through the work site and the 50 mph reduced speed limit and 12 ft. width restriction remains in place.

The DOT also said you can expect delays on Interstate 90 this weekend from construction and concerts at the Gorge Amphitheater in George.