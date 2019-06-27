Blewett Pass Fatal Crash

One person was killed and another airlifted to Central Washington Hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Blewett Pass yesterday morning at 9:45. According to the Washington State Patrol, the accident occurred about three miles south of the summit and involved two passenger cars and a commercial vehicle. A Volkswagen Beetle driven by 75-year-old Barbara Lott of Fife was heading south when she crossed the center line. A northbound car attempted to avoid a collision, hit a semi truck and trailer, and was then struck by the Volkswagen, which came to rest in the southbound ditch, with the semi and other car blocking the northbound lanes. The semi driver was uninjured. Traffic was brought to a stop in both directions for several hours. The pass re-opened around 2:30. Both the fatality and person critically injured were riding in the car.