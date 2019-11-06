Big Horn Sheep

The Forest Service is expanding their efforts to balance Bighorn Sheep with domestic grazing needs.

Once a native species of Washington State, by the 1930s bighorn sheep had been almost removed largely through over-hunting, disease, and habitat loss.

Now Washington is home to an estimated 1,700 wild bighorn sheep which range in 17 herds. From the Canadian boarder to Yakima, most of which range on the public lands of the National Forest. Those may be at risk of a deadly respiratory disease typically initiated by spillover from domestic sheep and goats.

Tomorrow, the Forest Service will host an open-house addressing an environmental analysis process looking to update forest plans on grazing allotments. Holly Krake is with the OWNF.

In accordance with federal regulations, comments concerning the scope of the analysis must be received within 45 days of publication in the Federal Register, which occurred on May 23. The closing date for public comment will be July 6th. And if you’re not able to make it to Cle Elum for the open house…

You can attend the in-person open house meeting tomorrow from 6-7:30pm at the Cle Elum Ranger Station or via Facebook live on the OWNF Facebook page. Comments on the project can be made on the on the OWNF website. You’ll find links to both below.

Full Project Page: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=53257

OWNF Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OkaWenNF/