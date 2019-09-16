Beebe Bridge Delays

Routine inspections on Beebe Bridge will cause delays this week. On Tuesday and Wednesday, expect delays at Beebe Bridge as a State Department of Transportation bridge crew will be conducting a regular biennial inspection of the bridge. The work is from 7:30 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon, with alternating, one-way, flagger controlled traffic. The DOT said it’s a routine inspection to ensure the bridge structure is in good working order and to identify any deterioration or other issues that would require repair. WSDOT inspects approximately 7,300 bridges on state, city and county road systems, with most inspected every two years.