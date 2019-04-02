[2/4/19] Basketball Schedule 2/5/19
Posted in Sports
Tuesday, February 5
Brewster Bears travel to the Bridgeport Mustangs & Fillies at Bridgeport High School. Girls Tip-Off at 6:00pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:30pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI FM starting at 5:50pm. Live action announced by Karl Word and Billy Bosch.
THANKS TO OUR MAJOR SPONSORS:
Lake Chelan Physical Therapy Chelan Fruit/ Chelan Fresh
Wilbur-Ellis Chelan/Brewster Best Deals Auto Sales
Erlandsen & Associates North Cascades Bank