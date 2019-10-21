Ballots have been Mailed

Late last week, Chelan County Auditor, Skip Moore announced that ballots for the November 5th General Election have been mailed. Ballots must be postmarked or deposited into an official ballot drop box by November 5th at 8pm. For more information visit the website elections.chelancountywa.gov

If you have not received your ballot, you’re asked to contact the election’s office at 509-667-6808.

Before you mark your ballot for Chelan Mayor, join us for our final candidate Q & A with current Mayor Mike Cooney, and former Mayor and candidate Bob Goedde Monday, October 28th at 8:20 AM on KOZI.