Area Road Projects Week of 10/21

Several project this week by the Chelan County Public Works and Washington State Department of Transportation will affect traffic.

County crews will be ditching in the Boyd Road area. You should expect to see one-lane, flagger-controlled traffic with minor delays. In the Manson area, crews will be hand patching and brushing as time allows. They will also be ditching in the upper Manson area that will require one-lane, flagger-controlled traffic with minor delays in the work area. Crews will be hauling sand to the Chelan shop in preparation for winter.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews will be removing a hazardous tree on South Lakeshore Road Monday, between Bear Mountain Road and Scenic Ranch Lane. The work will begin at 8AM and should wrap up by 3:30pm. Flagger controlled traffic will be in effect there. Chelan County crews will be out on the Entiat River Road, replacing a culvert at milepost 14.9 and ditching from milepost 11 to 12. Watch for one-lane, flagger-controlled traffic in both work areas. You should expect minor delays.