AppleSox Players Honored

The West Coast League announced its 2019 All-League Honors and award recipients yesterday, with six Wenatchee AppleSox players getting recognized. AppleSox pitcher Jake Saum earned first-team honors. Catcher Hunter Montgomery, shortstop Kody Darcy and outfielder Ryan Altenberger all earned second-team honors. Blake Klassen, Kodie Kolden, Seth Kuykendall, Cole McKenzie and Johnny Sage all received honorable mentions.

The AppleSox made it to playoffs this season for the first time since 2013 and fell to the Victoria HarbourCats in Game Three of the West Coast League’s North Division Championship Series. The Corvallis Knights beat Victoria to clinch the championship for the fourth consecutive year on Aug. 18.