Applesox Manager Resigns

The AppleSox head coach, Kyle Krustangel, resigns after three seasons with the team. Krustangel kept the AppleSox in contention for a postseason berth for his first two year and broke through this past summer with his first playoff berth, and the first for the Sox since 2013. Krustangel’s 83 wins are the second-most in AppleSox coaching history. Krustangel cited the grueling calendar year between both coaching the Yakima Valley Yaks of the NWAC and then the AppleSox in the summer as the primary reason behind his decision to leave the organization. Team owner, Jose Oglesby said “that baseball teams take on the personality of their coaches. During Kyle’s tenure, the AppleSox showed resilience, competitiveness and sportsmanship. They played the game the right way.” AppleSox management has begun the search for the fifth head coach in team history.