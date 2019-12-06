Apple Line Turns Ten

The Apple Line is celebrating a decade of running an intercity bus route from Omak to Ellensburg. Launched just over 10 years ago as the second route of the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Travel Washington intercity bus system, the Apple Line has connected approximately 62,000 riders between Omak and Ellensburg since its first day of service. To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, WSDOT, Greyhound, Northwest Trailways and other community partners will host a reception and luncheon today at 11am at the Civic League Park Bandshell in Omak. The first 100 attendees will receive a coupon for a $10 one-way or round-trip fare, a savings of about $10 to $30 on a future Apple Line ride.