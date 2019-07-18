Another Seattle Area Shaker

Seismic activity continues here in Washington. A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck in the same area as Friday’s 4.6 quake that was felt across the Puget Sound region. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the quake near Monroe happened yesterday afternoon at 4:43 at a depth of 16 miles.

Friday’s quake was roughly 13.5 miles deep and the USGS said it received reports of people feeling the shaking from Vancouver to near Wenatchee. Yesterday’s earthquake was closest to the town of Cathcart, about four miles west of Monroe. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in either incident.