Another Round Of Public Hearings for US 97A

Travelers who regularly use US Highway 97A can help choose the best times for some rock slope scaling work that’s slated to be done during the 2020 construction season. Lauren Loebsack is with the DOT’s North Central Region.

Loebsack said the roadway will have to be closed due to the nature of the work to be performed and that the public is being asked to comment on whether all day or short closures of 30 minutes make more sense for the area. Longer closures mean more work can be accomplished at one time and vice versa for the shorter duration choice. The first in-person open house took place last Wednesday in Chelan and Loebsack says that most of those in attendance were opting for full day closures. The second and final open house will take place tomorrow from 4p – 7p at the Entiat Grange in Entiat. There is an online open house as well.