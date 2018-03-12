Annual Hort Convention Begins

Today is day one of the 114th Washington State Tree Fruit Association Annual Meeting and NW Hort Expo in Yakima. Today’s first session deals with the topic, “Manage for what you can control, plan for what you can’t.” The Association’s communications manager, Tim Kovic, says an aim of this year’s show is to tackle some of the challenges growers face, and give solutions. Among the challenges – and perhaps something out of the grower’s control – is the international trade situation, and the tariffs that are going with it:

But Kovic says the number one issue facing growers right now is a contagious disease that, under optimal conditions, can destroy an entire orchard in a single growing season – fire blight:

The afternoon session today deals with competitive orchard systems. The Hort, as it is commonly called, runs through Wednesday.