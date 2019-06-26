Alliance Teaches Mountain Biking to Kids

Crunch Pak has formed a three-year education partnership with Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance to support its summer mountain bike youth camp program in Chelan County. Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance’s Central Washington Chapter offers five-day mountain bike youth camps at Squilchuck State Park throughout the summer to kids ages 6-12, teaching the basics of mountain biking and providing an opportunity for youth to experience the joy and fun of mountain biking in a positive and safe learning environment. As a three-year partner of the program, Crunch Pak, based in Cashmere, joins other local businesses in purchasing bicycles and helmets for the mountain bike youth camps, as well as underwriting camp fees. Evergreen will be working with the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts and the local YMCA to identify more than 40 kids to attend mountain bike youth camps this summer.