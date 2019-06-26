ALERT-Youth Litter Crews in Douglas County

The Douglas County Solid Waste Summer Youth Litter Crew Program has begun picking up trash on county roads. They’ll be working through August 15, Mondays through Thursdays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Douglas County Solid Waste is asking drivers to pay attention to “Litter Crew Ahead” signs and provide an extra margin of safety as they work along the shoulder roads. For more information, contact Douglas County Solid Waste Department.