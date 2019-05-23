Air Quality Tips

As summer and dry weather approaches, officials at the Washington State Department of Health are urging everyone in Washington to prepare for smoky days with unhealthy air quality.

While breathing smoke isn’t good for anyone, some people are more likely to have health problems when air quality isn’t good. Sensitive groups include children under 18 and adults over 65, people with heart and lung diseases, people with illnesses and colds, people who have had a stroke, pregnant women and people who smoke.

It is especially important for these people to reduce exposures by limiting outdoor activity and staying indoors with cleaner air when it’s smoky outside.

What you can do now to prepare for poor air quality conditions:

Identify air quality reports for your area. The Washington Smoke Information Blog has a map of current fires and air quality reports statewide. wasmoke.blogspot.com

If you or a family member has heart or lung disease, including asthma, ask your doctor what precautions should be taken when air quality is impacted by smoke. Have necessary medication and recommended supplies on hand.

Find imore tips on how to stay healthy when smoke levels are high on the state health department website. WWW.DOH.WA.GOV

Symptoms from exposure to smoky air can range from minor to life-threatening and include watery or dry eyes, coughing or wheezing, throat and sinus irritation, phlegm, shortness of breath, headaches, irregular heartbeat and chest pain. People experiencing serious symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.