Adult Drug Court Hits Milestone

Chelan County Adult Drug Court will hold its first graduation ceremony this week. The graduation marks the participants’ completion of the intensive program of comprehensive substance use disorder treatment, close supervision and accountability. The Chelan County Adult Drug Court is a pre-adjudication diversion program that was launched in June of 2018. Judge Kristin Ferrera said drug courts are the nation’s most effective strategy to reduce drug use and recidivism among substance-addicted, nonviolent offenders with criminal histories. They are evidence based programs with proven success in increasing public safety, reducing recidivism, and saving public dollars.

The graduation ceremony will highlight the impact the Chelan County Adult Drug Court has had on the community, reducing addiction, crime and recidivism while saving lives, families and state resources.

The ceremony is Thursday October 3 at 4:30 p.m. in Courtroom 2 on the 5th floor of the Law & Justice Building in Wenatchee. Judge Kristin Ferrera will preside over the ceremony.