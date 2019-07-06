Adult Abuse Awareness Month

Governor Jay Inslee proclaimed June Adult Abuse Awareness Month. Last year, Adult Protective Services, a division of the Department of Social and Health Services, received more than 60,000 reports of vulnerable adult abandonment, abuse, neglect, financial exploitation and self-neglect. It’s a sharp increase from the 48,000 reports received in 2017 and more than triple the 19,000 reports in 2012. Inslee said the awareness month is designed to promote education, identification and reporting throughout the state.

The legal definition of “vulnerable adults” includes people 60 years of age and over with a physical, functional or mental inability to care for themselves. It also includes persons 18 years and older with a developmental disability, under a legal guardian, admitted to a DSHS-licensed facility or someone who receives services in their own home.