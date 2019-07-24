ACTIVE FIRES

After over 500 recorded lightning strikes, the US Forest service says there are two fires burning about twenty-five miles uplake on Lake Chelan. Kari Grover-Weir with the Chelan Ranger District says both fires are roughly an acre in size, firefighters are working both events and air support is dropping water drawn out of Lake Chelan.

Weir says as long as winds stay down they should have these fires out, yet no timeline was offered. We will monitor these fire events and keep you posted. Join us tomorrow morning around 7:05AM for an update with the US Forest Service on KOZI.