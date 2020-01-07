Accident on 97-A

Highway 97A was closed yesterday Morning for nearly four hours due to a two-vehicle crash that put three Manson residents in the hospital with injuries. The other vehicle involved in the collision was a Chelan County Sheriff automobile driven by Deputy Nigel Hunter of East Wenatchee who was treated at the hospital and released. Hunter is a well-known figure in the Chelan and Manson communities, as he serves as the School Resource Officer for both the Chelan and Manson School Districts.

The Washington State Patrol reports that 66-year-old Kristie Ramsvig of Manson was driving northbound on 97-A when her vehicle lost control, rotated, crossed the center line and then was struck in the left rear quarter panel by the Sheriff vehicle. Both vehicles came to rest in the southbound lane. Passengers in the Ramsvig auto included two 14-year-old Manson residents and all three remain hospitalized with two listed in serious condition and one in stable condition.

The State Patrol reports the accident continues under investigation with charges pending against the driver. Both vehicles were reported totaled and it appears that weather and road conditions may have been a contributing factor.

