A New Hotel is Coming to Manson

Developers plan to build a 40 room hotel on Wapato Point Park Way on property sold by Jack & Barbra Stevens, located directly across the street from North Shore Bible Church. The application to build was filed with Chelan County on July 26th with plans for a two story, 26,087 square foot building. The property was purchased by Eastern Washington Construction in November of last year for $495,000, according to county assessor records. Ground work has begun on the site, no word of anticipated completion of the project.