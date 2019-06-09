9th Annual Lake Chelan Swim Tomorrow

Tomorrow marks the ninth annual Lake Chelan Swim. The event takes place in Manson with a mandatory swimmers meeting prior to being bussed up to Willow Point Park to begin the 1.5 mile swim back to Manson Bay park. The Lake Chelan Swim is open to all swimmers over twelve years old who are good swimmers. Safety precautions are set up all along the course with kayakers, jet skis and other trained personnel. Founders Judy Phelps and Viki Downey created the event to help fund free swim lessons to all kids in the Lake Chelan Valley and beyond. Swimmers can register this afternoon from 5-7pm at Manson Bay Park, the day of the event tomorrow morning at 9am or you can register online at eventbrite.com