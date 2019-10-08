97A Rock Scaling Project

The Washington State Department of Transportation is planning a major Rock Slope Scaling Project on US 97A between Entiat and Chelan.The project will require full closure of the roadway so contractors can safely remove loose rocks from the steep slopes along US 97A. Currently the DOT is weighing four different options that would vary the length of open and closure times for the roadway, and would effect the time the project would take to complete The options being considered RANGE FROM CLOSURES LASTING 10 DAYS TO 33 DAYS.

The Washington State Department of Transportation will hold two open houses for this project on August 14th from 4 to 7 at the Chelan City Hall at 135 East Johnson Ave, as well as an open house at the Entiat Grange Hall on August 20th also from 4 to 7.

The DOT will provide travel impact options on US 97A and SR 971. The project will require full road closures on 97A throughout the project and they are requesting public input at each of these events.

If you are unable to attend either of the events in person, an online open house has been set up to share the details of the project and allow the public a place to provide comments. You can find a link below.

(Access the online open house here: http://bit.ly/US97ARockRemoval)