93rd Miss Lake Chelan Royalty Crowned

The Miss Lake Chelan Scholarship Program was held at the CHS Performing Arts Center Saturday evening, March 9th. The eight candidates were Caroline Kelly, Ella Tschetter, Haylee Fry, Ana Torres, Ashlyn Sanderson, Talitha Zelaya, Maceala LaPorte, and Odaliz Ordaz. Each of these young ladies, all juniors at Chelan High School, have been preparing for this evening for the last three months learning dance routines, preparing their talent showcases, practicing for interviews and impromtu questions, as well as learning how to grace the stage with poise and confidence. The five judges evaluated the girls in interviews early in the day and techincal marks as well as a short essay helped to start the competition. Once on stage, each of the girls performed a fitness routine, individual talent, danced with their escorts, as well as answered an impromptu question.

Due to the support of our community and local businesses, scholarship awards were given to each of the young ladies for their efforts. To say this was a tough year for our judges would be an understatement as the competition was fierce. Each of these young ladies offered stellar performances both on and off the stage. The MLC program couldn’t be prouder each of these girls!

After the final tallies and deliberation of our judges, the results are in. Our 2019 Miss Lake Chelan is Queen Ashlyn Sanderson, 1st Princess Caroline Kelly and 2nd Princess Talitha Zelaya. Their first outing will be at the upcoming Wayne Kelly Memorial St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday. March 16.