[7/1/19] 4th of July Fireworks and Festivals 2019

Posted in RecreationTagged , , , , , ,

4th of July Fireworks and Festivals 2019

Manson    40th Annual fireworks show starts at 10:15pm over Manson Bay    Hosted by Manson Chamber of Commerce

Oroville     4th of July Fireworks Spectacular      Fireworks at dusk at Deep Bay Park – 18 Deep Bay Rd, Oroville

Grand Coulee    Festival of America Fireworks at Grand Coulee Dam on July 3rd and 4th      At the lower park next to the Visitor Center          Immediately following the nightly laser light show, the fireworks display will be launched off the top of the Dam.

Twisp     4th of July Parade at 11am in Downtown Twisp    After the Parade, The Methow Arts Festival begins at the Twisp River Park from 11:30am – 4:30pm with headlining band March Forth

Brewster       4th of July Parade at 6pm beginning at the American Legion and ending at 7th St.     Contact Mike Mauk to enter the parade at 509.449.0605         There will also be Fireworks around 10pm sponsored by the Brewster Fire Department

 

Conconully    July 6th Independence Day Celebration       Annual parade, car show, old west gunfight, silent auction, duck race, pie eating contest and more

Chelan      Chelan Rockin Fireworks on July 6th at 10pm       Chelan’s annual fireworks show     Suggested places to enjoy the show are Don Morse Park and Lakeside Park      Hosted by the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce