4th of July Fireworks and Festivals 2019

Manson 40th Annual fireworks show starts at 10:15pm over Manson Bay Hosted by Manson Chamber of Commerce

Oroville 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular Fireworks at dusk at Deep Bay Park – 18 Deep Bay Rd, Oroville

Grand Coulee Festival of America Fireworks at Grand Coulee Dam on July 3rd and 4th At the lower park next to the Visitor Center Immediately following the nightly laser light show, the fireworks display will be launched off the top of the Dam.

Twisp 4th of July Parade at 11am in Downtown Twisp After the Parade, The Methow Arts Festival begins at the Twisp River Park from 11:30am – 4:30pm with headlining band March Forth

Brewster 4th of July Parade at 6pm beginning at the American Legion and ending at 7th St. Contact Mike Mauk to enter the parade at 509.449.0605 There will also be Fireworks around 10pm sponsored by the Brewster Fire Department

Conconully July 6th Independence Day Celebration Annual parade, car show, old west gunfight, silent auction, duck race, pie eating contest and more

Chelan Chelan Rockin Fireworks on July 6th at 10pm Chelan’s annual fireworks show Suggested places to enjoy the show are Don Morse Park and Lakeside Park Hosted by the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce