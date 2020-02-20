Hopes for a Chelan community center and more affordable housing got a boost this week

Three local groups recently coordinated their efforts and came up with a creative twist that may help bring two major projects to fruition. Ben Williams tells KOZI exciting news about the both a community center and affordable housing in Chelan.

Residents interested in learning more about the community center effort can visit sevenacresfoundation.org or ccatlakechelan.org.