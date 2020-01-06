Weekly Basketball Broadcast Schedule

TUESDAY, JANUARY 7th

Chelan Goats travel to the Omak Pioneers at Omak High School

KOZI AM Steve Simmons

Pre-Game 5:50PM Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:15PM

Brewster Bears travel to the Lake Roosevelt Raiders at Lake Roosevelt High School

KOZI FM Joel Norman & Karl Word

Pre-Game 5:50PM Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM

THURSDAY, JANUARY 9th

Brewster Bears host the Manson Trojans at Champions Gym in Brewster

KOZI FM Joel Norman

Pre-Game 5:50PM Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM

FRIDAY, JANUARY 10th

Chelan Goats travel to the Okanogan Bulldogs at Dawson Gymnasium

KOZI AM Steve Simmons

Pre-Game 5:50PM Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:15PM

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11th

Chelan Goats host the Warden Cougars at Chelan High School

*We will NOT be broadcasting these games*

Pre-Game 5:50PM Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM

Brewster Bears travel to the Bridgeport Mustangs & Fillies at Bridgeport High School

KOZI FM Joel Norman

Pre-Game 5:50PM Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday, January 14th – Chelan Goats host the Cascade Kodiaks

Brewster Bears host the Waterville-Mansfield Shockers

Thursday, January 16th – Brewster Bears travel to the Tonasket Tigers

Friday, January 17th – Chelan Goats travel to the Cashmere Bulldogs

Saturday, January 18th – Chelan Goats travel to the La Selle Lightning

THANKS TO OUR MAJOR SPONSORS:

Lake Chelan Physical Therapy Chelan Fruit/ Chelan Fresh

Wilbur-Ellis Chelan/Brewster Les Schwab Brewster & Chelan

Erlandsen & Associates North Cascades Bank