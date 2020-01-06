[1/6/20] Weekly Basketball Broadcast Schedule
TUESDAY, JANUARY 7th
Chelan Goats travel to the Omak Pioneers at Omak High School
KOZI AM Steve Simmons
Pre-Game 5:50PM Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:15PM
Brewster Bears travel to the Lake Roosevelt Raiders at Lake Roosevelt High School
KOZI FM Joel Norman & Karl Word
Pre-Game 5:50PM Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM
THURSDAY, JANUARY 9th
Brewster Bears host the Manson Trojans at Champions Gym in Brewster
KOZI FM Joel Norman
Pre-Game 5:50PM Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM
FRIDAY, JANUARY 10th
Chelan Goats travel to the Okanogan Bulldogs at Dawson Gymnasium
KOZI AM Steve Simmons
Pre-Game 5:50PM Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:15PM
SATURDAY, JANUARY 11th
Chelan Goats host the Warden Cougars at Chelan High School
*We will NOT be broadcasting these games*
Pre-Game 5:50PM Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM
Brewster Bears travel to the Bridgeport Mustangs & Fillies at Bridgeport High School
KOZI FM Joel Norman
Pre-Game 5:50PM Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM
UPCOMING GAMES
Tuesday, January 14th – Chelan Goats host the Cascade Kodiaks
Brewster Bears host the Waterville-Mansfield Shockers
Thursday, January 16th – Brewster Bears travel to the Tonasket Tigers
Friday, January 17th – Chelan Goats travel to the Cashmere Bulldogs
Saturday, January 18th – Chelan Goats travel to the La Selle Lightning
THANKS TO OUR MAJOR SPONSORS:
Lake Chelan Physical Therapy Chelan Fruit/ Chelan Fresh
Wilbur-Ellis Chelan/Brewster Les Schwab Brewster & Chelan
Erlandsen & Associates North Cascades Bank