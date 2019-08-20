2nd Annual Tony Berger Golf Scramble

The 2nd Annual Tony Berger Golf Scramble will be held Saturday, September 14th at the Lake Chelan Golf Course.

The tournament is being held in honor of Tony Berger who was a tireless volunteer in support of golf and community projects sponsored by the Lake Chelan Men’s and Senior Men’s Golf Clubs.

In honor of Tony Berger’s contributions, family and friends of Tony have placed a Memorial Bench on the Tee Box of Hole #12 at the Lake Chelan Golf Course. Tony Berger once shot a Hole-in-One on Hole #14.

Tournament Entry Forms are available at the Lake Chelan Golf Course Pro Shop or golfers can register for the tournament at https://forms.gle/7znPw7d36kLltcE78.

For more information, contact Mike Berger at mmdberger@gmail.com or (253) 318-7959.