20th Anniversary AppleSox Book

The Wenatchee AppleSox baseball team is celebrating its 20th season in the Valley, so this year they made a commemorative logo, special home jerseys and new amenities and activities at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. Now the Sox have another addition to the anniversary; a new novel called “One Inning At A Time: 20 Years of AppleSox Baseball.” It goes on sale today at the AppleSox souvenir stand.

AppleSox owner Jose Oglesby tasked team broadcaster Joel Norman with writing a book about the history, players, coaches and others who helped create and maintain the AppleSox for 20 years. The novel “One Inning At A Time” goes on sale today.