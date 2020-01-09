2020 brings the first babies of new year to regional hospitals

Hospitals across the region are welcoming the first babies of the new year. In Chelan, Gael Robles Sierra was born Saturday, January 4 to first-time parents Silvestre Robles Ramirez and Ximena Sierra Oliveros. The little boy was due Monday, January 6, but when Ximena starting having strong, painful contractions Friday, they decided to go to the hospital.

Gael was born at 1:10 Saturday afternoon. He was 20 and a half inches and weighed 8 pounds four ounces.“Watching the birth of my son is a feeling I can’t explain,” said Rameriz.

The family received a generous New Year’s Baby basket donated by the Lake Chelan Community Hospital Guild B.

In Brewster, Three Rivers Hospital, celebrated its first baby just three days into the new year, early in the morning on Friday, Jan. 3. The daughter of Kayla and Jesse White, who also have a two-and-a-half-year old, baby girl Wren Katherine White weighed seven pounds, 8 and a half ounces and measured 19 and 3/4 inches long.

Hospital staff, along with medical director Dr. James Wallace presented the family with two gift baskets filled with items donated and purchased by staff, the hospital Board of Commissioners, and the Three Rivers Hospital Foundation. The baskets were valued at more than $600.

This was the final New Year’s baby at Three Rivers Hospital, which will close its obstetrics program effective April 1. From that point on, OB services in Okanogan County will be centralized at Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak.