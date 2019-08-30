2019 NCW Fair Results

Well, one fair down and a couple before the next. I wanted to be able to recognize our students who have gave up a large portion of their summers to care for and manage animals. It requires a lot of time and dedication to maintain a healthy and happy animal. Especially my high school students, I am so proud of them and their efforts. Thank you to everyone who helped get pictures of students, fed them, and all around helped keep them alive. Here are the results of the 2019 NCW Fair in Waterville:

FFA Students

Swine Showpeople:

Charlize Clementson (11 th Grade) – Lightweight class blue ribbon. Blue in Fitting and Showing. Pig did not make weight.

Grade) – Lightweight class red ribbon in Market. Blue in Fitting and showing Pig did not make weight. Ethan Strandberg (10 th ) – 4 th Place Market Swine. Ribbon for Fitting and Showing. Buyer: Les Schwab – Chelan

Grade) – Blue Ribbon Market Swine. Casandra Sanchez (10 th Grade) – Red Ribbon Market Swine. Blue Ribbon Fitting and Showing Buyer: Valley Tractor

Grade) – 10 Place Market Swine. Finalist for Fitting and Showing Champion. Clayton Reeves (9 th Grade) – 6 th Place Market Swine. Blue Ribbon for Fitting and Showing. Buyer: Randy and Robin Reeves

Goats:

Tiernan Davis (9 th Grade) – Grand Champion Market Goat. Top Novice Goat Showman. Buyer: Hanson Electric

Beef:

Beau Nordby (10 th Grade) – Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer. Blue Ribbon in Fitting and Showing. Buyer: True North Business Services

Horse:

Jessica Wiese (11 th Grade) – Reserve Grand Champion in Showmanship, Reserve Grand Champion in Bareback, Grand Champion in Western Equitation, Reserve Grand Champion in Western Pleasure, Grand Champion in Trail. Competed in Round Robin Fitting and Showing.

Other

Chelan FFA placed 2 nd in Produce Judging. Aliyah Finch was 5th overall and Zion Lovell was 9th overall. Jessica Wiese and Morgyn Harrison also added to the 2nd place team score finish.

Horse Judging: Chelan placed 8th and 10th, with Charlize Clementson scoring the highest for all Chelan competitors

Livestock Judging had Chelan with two teams in the Top 10 at 7th and 8th place. Teagen Moody was Chelan’s top score and 10th overall in his first time judging.

4H Students – I apologize for these being incomplete, but especially with horses, it is challenging to get complete results. I will continue attempting to collect results so I can have a complete list by the time Chelan County Fair is done next week. That is my goal at least.

Swine Showpeople:

Levi Jeffries (10th Grade) – Chelan Caballeros: Blue Ribbon Market. Buyer: Les Schwab – Chelan

Gabe Gilpin (7th Grade) – Chelan Caballeros: Blue Ribbon Market Buyer: Les Schwab – Chelan

Maddoc Finch (5th Grade) – Muddy Boots 4H: 3rd Overall in Market, Blue Callback in Fitting and Showing. Buyer: Cascade Weed and Pest Management

Arabelle Finch (8th Grade) – Muddy Boots 4H: 8th overall in Market. Blue Callback in Fitting and Showing Buyer: Pure Country Pork

Bryce Hampton (8th Grade): Chelan Caballeros 4H: 9th overall in Market. Blue in Fitting and Showing. Buyer: Unknown at this time

Rylen Moody (8th Grade) – Chelan Caballeros 4H: Blue in Market and Fitting and Showing Buyer: Unknown at this time

Duke Nordby (8th Grade) – Chelan Caballeros 4H: Blue in Market Buyer: Unknown at this time



Goats:

Reeghan Lake (4th Grade) – Chelan Caballeros: Blue Ribbon Market Buyer: Unknown

Bailey Evans (5th Grade) – Chelan Caballeros: Blue Ribbon Market Buyer: Les Schwab – Chelan

Paisley Dixon (5th Grade) – Backroad 4H: Blue ribbon in agility, conformation, and fitting and showing for her Nigerian Dwarf Goat. Received Condiment award in Costume parade. Received a Herdsmanship Award NO BUYER – NON-SELLABLE ANIMAL

Lane Dixon (2nd Grade) – Backroad 4H: Cloverbud Participation Ribbon. Received Big Bite Award in Costume parade. Also received a Herdsmanship Award. NO BUYER – NON-SELLABLE ANIMAL/OPEN CLASS ANIMAL





Lambs:

Kassidy Wilfong (8th Grade) – Muddy Boots: Champion Produce of Dam. Champion Intermediate Sheep Showman. 1st Place Ewe 2 years and older. Buyer: Did not sell



Beef:

None that I know of

Horse:

No results given in time

Poultry:

Mary Doyle (3rd Grade) – Muddy Boots: Cloverbud Participation for her Golden and Silver Seabrights

Hannah Boyd – Muddy Boots: Blue Ribbons for her Red and White Cochin Bantams

Rabbits

Brynn Fielding (7th Grade) – Backroad 4H: Blue for Rabbit’s fur and Costume Contest. Herdsmanship Winner

Clara Domser (7th Grade) – Backroad 4H: Holland Lop Rabbit: Red for Rabbit’s fur and body. Blue for Rabbit test, Costume, and Fitting and Showing. Herdsmanship WInner

Other:

Isobell “Indy” Fielding – Backroad 4H: 7 Blues and 3 Reds in Arts and Crafts

Rocco Domser (5th Grade): Backroad 4H: Blue Ribbon for Lego Creation

Annabelle Domser (2nd Grade) – Backroad 4H: Blue Ribbon for Lego Creation

Chelan County Fair

Next week, September 5-8. Weigh in is Wednesday, September 4th.

Thank you to everyone who came to the fair and supported our students!

Bailey Dezellem

Agricultural Science/FFA Advisor

Chelan High School