2018 Law Enforcement Numbers Spike

If you’ve noticed an uptick in law enforcement activity in the Chelan area over the last year or so, you’re not mistaken, according to the presentation from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office at Tuesday night’s Chelan City Council meeting. City Administrator Mike Jackson says the numbers in 2018 were up:

The City contracts with the Sheriff’s office for law enforcement services; it provides deptuies focused in the city of Chelan; that, according to Chelan City Adminstrator Mike Jackson, is different from the city having its own police force, or contracting with the sheriff’s office to provide the city with a department.