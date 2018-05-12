120518 Wednesday Market Closed

U.S. stock markets will be closed today, Wednesday December 5th, in observance of a national day of mourning for President George H. W. Bush.

The 41st president of the United States passed away Nov. 30 at the age of 94. His state funeral will be today.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stock Exchange said they will close to honor the late president.

“We remember President Bush admiringly as a veteran who fought totalitarianism, a statesman who advocated for freedom, a leader who served his country, and an unabashedly dedicated family man,” said Stacey Cunningham, NYSE Group President.

The U.S. bond market will also be closed for trading on Dec. 5, on the recommendation from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, better known as SIFMA.

The CME Group also said it will shutter its U.S.-based equity and interest rate futures and options products.

It is tradition to close U.S. markets during the funeral of a late president. The last closure was on January, 2, 2007, for the funeral of ex-president Gerald Ford. Markets also closed in June 2004 for Ronald Reagan and in April 1994 for Richard Nixon.