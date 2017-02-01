YWCA North Central Washington Calls Off Estate Sales

Young Women’s Christian Association- better known as the YWCA has announced they have ended Estate Sales after 60 years.

Estate sales served as a volunteer based fundraising arm for YWCA programs- but, according to Jenny Pratt, Executive Director of YWCA North Central Washington, based in Wenatchee, many factors played into the decision to halt the sales…

010217 YWCA Estate Sales 1 :58 “…contracted estate sales.”

Established on January 2, 1957- exactly 60 years ago today- YWCA North Central Washington originally set out to offer theater, craft workshops and community outreach focusing on hobbies and art exhibitions. But- since that time- they have shifted their mission and now strives to eliminate homelessness, end racism and discrimination and provide life skills education and job training for women who are struggling with housing to earn a living-wage income.

A huge part of making that possible, Pratt says, is through donations…

010217 YWCA Estate Sales 2 :18 “…homeless housing programs.”

You can learn more about YWCA North Central Washington at their website:

www.ywcancw.org